A gang of nurses was detained in Istanbul for forging COVID certificates

Three nurses were detained for issuing false vaccination certificates at a private hospital in Istanbul’s Bakhchelievler Hospital.

The investigation began after a signal that the hospital had issued vaccination certificates to unvaccinated people for money, who were entered into the system as vaccinated.

Police teams to fight financial crimes launched an operation and detained six hospital staff, including three nurses.

The detainees were handed over to the prosecutor’s office, which issued an arrest warrant for the three nurses.

The other three detainees were released and placed under judicial supervision.