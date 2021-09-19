Afghanistan: three explosions. First attacks under the Taliban regime

“In the first attacks in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power, at least two people were killed and 19 were injured,” a Taliban spokesman who requested anonymity told AFP. The attack took place on Saturday in Jalal-Abad.

In this city of 360,000 people in eastern Afghanistan, there is, among other things, a police car belonging to the Taliban law enforcement. There were two more outbreaks.

The death toll in the three attacks was more than reported by a Taliban spokesman, according to medical services in Nangarhar province, of which Jalalabad is the capital, with three expected to die.

Until Saturday noon, no organization reported attacks in Jalalabad.

Nobody pleaded guilty to assault

AFP reminds in this context that Nangarhar province is a region with highly developed structures of the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K), which competes with the Taliban in Afghanistan. It was the IS-K structures that were behind the attack at the Kabul airport on August 26, which killed more than 100 people.

Private schools were reopened on Saturday and students could return to them. However, this privilege only applies to boys. The Taliban did not allow girls and teachers to attend schools, AFP notes.