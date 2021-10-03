HomeAFGHANISTANA large-scale explosion near the Kurban-Bayran mosque in Afghanistan. Many victims
AFGHANISTAN

A large-scale explosion near the Kurban-Bayran mosque in Afghanistan. Many victims

Yevhenii Podolskyi

A violent explosion on Sunday afternoon outside the second-largest mosque in Kabul, the second largest in Kabul, resulted in numerous civilian casualties, Taliban said.

The Eid al-Adha Mosque is located in the wealthy eastern part of the city, close to the Mahmud Khan Bridge and the National Stadium. On Sunday, a memorial service was held in honor of the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, the official representative of the Taliban, and since September 7 – the Minister of Information and Culture of Afghanistan.

So far, none of the military organizations operating in Afghanistan has claimed to have taken over the bombing.

The number of attacks is increasing

Since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan on August 15, ISK attacks have intensified. On August 26, this radical group carried out the first suicide bombing at the Kabul airport after the Taliban seizure, resulting in the deaths of about 200 people, including 13 American commandos.

On Saturday, October 2, in Afghanistan, armed militants from the Islamic State of Khorasan killed two Taliban and three civilians in Jalalabad in the east of the country, near the border with Pakistan. Meanwhile, on Friday, the Taliban attacked IS hideouts in northern Kabul, killing and detaining an unspecified number of militants. The agencies emphasize that the rivalry and struggle between the two groups is constantly escalating.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe Bidenpandemicvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International