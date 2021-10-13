The Taliban are threatening the world with economic refugees

The new Taliban government in Afghanistan has warned that if sanctions against the country remain in place, there could be a flow of economic refugees, according to AFP.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaki told Western diplomats during their recent meetings in Doha that “weakening the Afghan government is not in anyone’s interests, as it could directly affect the world and its security and lead to economic migration of people who want to leave Afghanistan.” “- said in a statement by the Taliban government, published late last night.

In August, the Taliban overthrew the US-backed Afghan government and announced the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

However, the international community has imposed sanctions against the Taliban regime, which has caused serious economic problems for the Central Asian country.

European countries fear that if Afghanistan’s economy collapses, large numbers of Afghan migrants will flood Europe, according to AFP.