AFGHANISTAN

Another terrorist attack in Afghanistan. There are children among the victims

Yevhenii Podolskyi

“Armed attackers killed two Taliban and three civilians in Jalalabad in the east of the country, near the border with Pakistan,” Hanif Nangarhari, an official from Nangarhar province, told EFE. One of the victims is a child. AP reports four adult victims of the attack.

In addition, two more civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

“Armed men opened fire near the city market,” Nangarhari said. “Five people were injured: two members of the security forces and three civilians, including a child,” he said.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but according to the PA agency, the jihadist organization Islamic State (IS) is present in Nangarhar, whose capital is Jalalabad. IS recognizes the Taliban as enemies and has previously targeted them several times, including in the capital of this eastern province.

On Friday, the Taliban attacked IS hideouts in northern Kabul, killing and capturing an unspecified number of militants. “The Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate acted in two IS hideouts in the city of Tsarikar and destroyed them all,” Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told EFE.

As the PA reminds, attacks by IS militants intensified after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan on August 15. On August 26, this radical group carried out a suicide attack at the Kabul airport, which killed about 200 people, including 13 US Marines.

