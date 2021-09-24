Poland and the United States will build a nuclear power plant

There is an intention of the parties to build a nuclear power plant using American technology, which was confirmed by the contract, which gives us 18 months for in-depth work. In mid-2022, specific details of the construction of the power plant will appear, said Minister of Climate Michal Kurtyka.

– These are very difficult questions, yesterday and the day before yesterday we had a long conversation with Secretary of State Jennifer Granholm. We have made progress, but this is a process that follows its own calendar. In the middle of next year we will have concrete facts, – said Michal Kurtyka.

The minister spoke in Polsat News, in particular, about the visit to Poland by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and whether her visit is a confirmation that Poland and the US will build a nuclear power plant together.

Financing structure proposed

In February of this year, an agreed and signed intergovernmental agreement with the United States came into force on cooperation in the development of the nuclear power program and the civilian nuclear industry in Poland. Representatives of both governments, together with American financial institutions, will prepare proposals for a financing structure for the nuclear power program.

The final conceptual and executive report will form the basis for the Polish government in choosing a technology and strategic partner for the implementation of a 20-year nuclear power plant construction program.

In accordance with the agreement, both parties agreed that the report for the Polish government will be prepared within 18 months from the date of its signing, which is currently being worked on by the American companies Westinghouse and Bechtel.

Michal Kurtyk was also asked about the planned assistance for people who will be affected by high energy prices.

– We have included in the list of works the law on support of vulnerable consumers who are at risk of energy poverty. These are people whose budgets have a high share of energy costs, and at the same time, energy consumption is associated with living in a less isolated house, – said the head of the climate ministry.

He added that just a few years ago there were about 9 percent of such people, now about 6 percent.

USA will support other states

The P-TECC, the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation, ended Thursday in Warsaw. As Jennifer Granholm said, energy transformation should be seen as an opportunity, and the United States will support other countries in various ways in their transformation journey.

“The Biden’s administration believes that international cooperation, cross-border, is an effective method of dealing with the climate crisis, which is already affecting everyone,” the US Secretary of Energy said at a press conference, noting that the US authorities will work to strengthen relations with partners.

She pointed to the P-TECC initiative, the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation, as one of the manifestations of this convergence.

We will remind, Poland is also negotiating a nuclear program with France and South Korea.

The energy policy of Poland until 2040 assumes that in 2033 the first block of a nuclear power plant with a capacity of about 1-1.6 GW will be put into operation. The next blocks will be implemented every two to three years, and the entire nuclear program involves the construction of six blocks with a capacity of up to 9 GW.