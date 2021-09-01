The American company will build power units in Ukraine for $ 30 billion

The Ukrainian company Energoatom and the American Westinghouse Electric Company have reached an agreement on the construction of five power units in Ukraine, including a new power unit at the Khmelnitsky NPP. This was announced on Twitter by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, the total cost of the project is up to $ 30 billion.

According to the report of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Acting President of Energoatom Pyotr Kotin and President of Westinghouse Patrick Fragman.

Earlier, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported that during his visit to Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Grenholm.

During the meeting, topical issues of energy security of Ukraine and the region were discussed.

A detailed exchange of views took place on the threats of Nord Stream 2 to the security of our state and energy security in Europe. The interlocutors noted the commonality of the approaches of Ukraine and the United States regarding the risks posed by this project.

“Russian gas is the dirtiest in the world because of significant methane emissions during production and transportation, as well as because of corruption, blackmail and manipulation,” the President of Ukraine said.

The head of the Ukrainian state emphasized the importance of creating effective safeguards against Russia’s use of gas as a weapon.

In this context, he noted the importance of the early start of regular trilateral consultations in the Ukraine-Germany-USA format on the preservation of Ukrainian transit and ensuring European energy security.