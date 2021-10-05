HomeEconomicTurkey invites Russia to build more nuclear power plants
EconomicRUSSIATURKEY

Turkey invites Russia to build more nuclear power plants

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Ankara offers Rosatom, which is already building the $ 22 billion Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, two more nuclear power plant projects – in Sinop and Igneada on the Black Sea coast.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a meeting in Sochi, invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider the possibility of building two more nuclear power plants of Russian design. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin only confirmed to journalists the fact of negotiations on two nuclear power plants in Turkey.

The most ambitious project is the site near the town of Sinop. Since 2008, preparatory work has been underway for the construction of a nuclear power plant and a nuclear technology center. It was assumed that the construction of four units with a capacity of 4.6 GW at the new Atmea1 reactors will be carried out by a consortium of the Japanese company Mitsubishi and the French company Framatome under the Construction and Operations Program (BOO). However, Ankara ultimately refused: during the negotiations, the price doubled, to $ 44 billion, due to the cost of security systems.

The project to build a nuclear power plant in Igneada, 10 km from Bulgaria, is also not moving forward. In 2014, Turkey signed an agreement with the Chinese company SNPTC and the American Westinghouse to begin negotiations on the construction of a nuclear power plant based on the AP1000 and CAP1400 reactor technologies. The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for 2023. The further progress of work on the project has not yet been reported.

Rosatom has been building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on the Mediterranean coast since 2018. The plant will cost about $ 22 billion and will consist of four VVER-1200 reactors with a capacity of 1.2 GW each. Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement on construction in 2010, the project is being built according to the BOO scheme. The investor will return the investment through guaranteed sales of 75 percent of the electricity from the first two units and 25 percent of the electricity from the third and fourth units at a fixed, predetermined rate. The commissioning of the first block is scheduled for 2023.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe BidenvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International