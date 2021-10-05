Turkey invites Russia to build more nuclear power plants

Ankara offers Rosatom, which is already building the $ 22 billion Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, two more nuclear power plant projects – in Sinop and Igneada on the Black Sea coast.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a meeting in Sochi, invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider the possibility of building two more nuclear power plants of Russian design. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin only confirmed to journalists the fact of negotiations on two nuclear power plants in Turkey.

The most ambitious project is the site near the town of Sinop. Since 2008, preparatory work has been underway for the construction of a nuclear power plant and a nuclear technology center. It was assumed that the construction of four units with a capacity of 4.6 GW at the new Atmea1 reactors will be carried out by a consortium of the Japanese company Mitsubishi and the French company Framatome under the Construction and Operations Program (BOO). However, Ankara ultimately refused: during the negotiations, the price doubled, to $ 44 billion, due to the cost of security systems.

The project to build a nuclear power plant in Igneada, 10 km from Bulgaria, is also not moving forward. In 2014, Turkey signed an agreement with the Chinese company SNPTC and the American Westinghouse to begin negotiations on the construction of a nuclear power plant based on the AP1000 and CAP1400 reactor technologies. The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for 2023. The further progress of work on the project has not yet been reported.

Rosatom has been building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on the Mediterranean coast since 2018. The plant will cost about $ 22 billion and will consist of four VVER-1200 reactors with a capacity of 1.2 GW each. Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement on construction in 2010, the project is being built according to the BOO scheme. The investor will return the investment through guaranteed sales of 75 percent of the electricity from the first two units and 25 percent of the electricity from the third and fourth units at a fixed, predetermined rate. The commissioning of the first block is scheduled for 2023.