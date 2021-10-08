Highways in Croatia were closed: strong winds and precipitation of 154 liters per square meter

A huge amount of precipitation fell in Croatia, especially on the Adriatic coast and islands, brought by a Mediterranean cyclone, which was delayed in Italy and in the Adriatic Sea, according to Tanjug.

Dalmatia has the highest rainfall, with Vela Luka on the island of Korcula having the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours – 154 liters per square meter, and in many places – more than 100 liters per square meter, according to the Croatian website Index.

Heavy rains also fell in the Neretva river valley. The rain reached the islands with some delay, and a large amount of it fell on the islands of Brac, Hvar and Vis.

A hurricane wind of 190 kilometers per hour in the Velebit Mountains was observed in the area.

Index reported that some sections of the A1 Zagreb-Split-Ploce and A6 Rijeka-Zagreb highways were closed due to hurricane winds.