Hurricane Ida reached Louisiana with a wind speed of over 240 km / h (photo)

Hurricane Ida, which is considered “extremely dangerous”, hit the coast of Louisiana shortly before noon (17:00 GMT), according to AFP.

It reached the coast of Louisiana with a wind of more than 240 kilometers per hour. Category 4 hurricane, which makes it extremely dangerous.

Earlier, authorities urged people to evacuate. More than 100,000 households were left without electricity. Significant damage to buildings and infrastructure is expected, including prolonged power outages.

Ida is the strongest hurricane in the region in the last 150 years. The disaster hit the land on the 16th anniversary of the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina.