HomeUSAHurricane Ida reached Louisiana with a wind speed of over 240 km...
USA

Hurricane Ida reached Louisiana with a wind speed of over 240 km / h (photo)

Більш 100 тисяч домогосподарств залишилися без електрики.

Gleb Parfenenko
Hurricane Ida reached Louisiana with a wind speed of over 240 km / h (photo)

Hurricane Ida, which is considered “extremely dangerous”, hit the coast of Louisiana shortly before noon (17:00 GMT), according to AFP.

Hurricane Ida reached Louisiana with a wind speed of over 240 km / h (photo)

It reached the coast of Louisiana with a wind of more than 240 kilometers per hour. Category 4 hurricane, which makes it extremely dangerous.

Hurricane Ida reached Louisiana with a wind speed of over 240 km / h (photo)

Earlier, authorities urged people to evacuate. More than 100,000 households were left without electricity. Significant damage to buildings and infrastructure is expected, including prolonged power outages.

Ida is the strongest hurricane in the region in the last 150 years. The disaster hit the land on the 16th anniversary of the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International