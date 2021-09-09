Donald Trump retrained as a boxing commentator

Former US President Donald Trump has retrained as a boxing commentator, according to the Associated Press.

He will appear in the new role on Saturday night during a fight between 58-year-old Ivander Holyfield and 44-year-old Vitor Belfort. The fight will take place in a casino in Hollywood.

The former head of state will be in the hall accompanied by his son Donald Trump Jr.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I’m looking forward to Saturday night to see both and share my thoughts in the ring. You don’t want to miss this special event,” Trump said in a statement released.

The boxing match, which will consist of eight rounds of two minutes each, will be broadcast on the paid channel FITE.TV.

Initially, the fight was supposed to take place between Vitor Belfort and Oscar de la Hoya, but he contracted a new coronavirus and was hospitalized. At the last moment he was replaced by Holyfield, who has not participated in the match since 2011.

Donald Trump is a well-known boxing fan. Many years ago, at his casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, there were fights that he personally organized, recalls the Associated Press.