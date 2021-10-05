HomeEconomicBiden: "I can't guarantee that there will be no default in the...
EconomicUSA

Biden: “I can’t guarantee that there will be no default in the United States.” The status of the dollar as a currency is under threat

Gleb Parfenenko
Biden:

The US president has called on Republicans to stop “playing Russian roulette” with the US economy, putting the US at risk of default.

A potential default, which could occur if the country’s Congress does not agree to raise the public debt ceiling, would jeopardize the status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. This was stated by US President Joe Biden on Monday, speaking at the White House.

“The inability to raise the debt ceiling will call into question Congress’ readiness to meet our commitments, which we have already made, not new ones. It will undermine the reliability of Treasury securities and threaten the dollar’s status as a world reserve currency,” he said.

“America’s credit rating will be lowered, interest rates will rise,” Biden added, urging his Republican political opponents to stop resisting Congress from raising the public debt ceiling. “Republicans are not only refusing to do their job, they are threatening to use their power to keep us from doing their job – to save the economy from a catastrophic event. We are simply asking them not to use procedural loopholes to prevent us from doing work they do not do. You do not want to help save the country and then get off the road so as not to destroy it, “the US president added.

“They must stop playing Russian roulette with the US economy,” the US leader said.

Biden said he could not guarantee that the United States would not repay its debt. The American leader stressed that the solution to this problem will depend on the actions of Republicans in Congress.

He was asked if it was possible for the United States to fail to repay its debts because the US Congress would not suspend the national debt limit. “I can’t believe that the result will be exactly like that, because the consequences will be so terrible. I don’t believe it. But can I guarantee it (that there will be no default)? If I could, I would do it, but I can’t.” Biden replied.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe BidenvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International