Traffic chaos due to floods in London (Video)

According to the BBC, torrential rain flooded some parts of London. Stores and offices in Knightsbridge were damaged.

Parts of London have been submerged in floodwater after more than an inch of rain fell on the capital in under an hour. Flash floods in Knightsbridge burst into luxury shops with cars and buses spraying brown water.

Heavy rains are caused by the movement of the cold front to the southeast. The London Underground and suburban railways were temporarily closed.