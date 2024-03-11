A ranking of the best cities in the world has been compiled

Resonance experts have published a new ranking of the best cities in the world.

According to Resonance, London led the way in 2024, taking first place for the ninth time in a row. The rating was formed based on statistical indicators and assessments of both residents and tourists. The evaluation process took into account criteria such as safety, logistics, accessibility, level of education, cultural life, and much more.

The top ten cities in the world are as follows:

London, Great Britain; Paris, France; New York, USA; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Dubai, UAE; San Francisco, USA; Barcelona, ​​Spain; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Seoul, South Korea.

The top 100 cities are rounded out by Ottawa, Cologne, Charlotte, Calgary, Nagoya, Dusseldorf, Hanoi, Gothenburg, Sapporo, Bilbao, and Baltimore.