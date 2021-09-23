The first snow fell on the Black Sea coast in Turkey (PHOTOS)

The first snow fell in northeastern Turkey and covered the hills in the region with white, the Turkish private television company NTV reported.

Snow fell last night in places with a height of more than two thousand meters in the region of the East Coast of the Black Sea of ​​Turkey. The air temperature there dropped to negative values.

A white haze covered the village of Yaylalar in Istanbul County, the tops of Mount Haldizen on the border between Trabzon and Bayburt counties and Mount Kachkar in Riga.

The region has cold weather with temperatures below normal for this season.