The flight attendant shared a trick on how to get better service during the flight

According to the flight attendant, there is a way to increase your chances that you will be treated like in business class.

Flight attendants can improve the conditions of passengers or provide them with better service for a number of reasons, but only a few lucky people can feel it for free. How can this be obtained?

Flight attendant Helena Afrougi explained: “It always works when people bring sweets, chocolate or whatever to the crew. In this way they make themselves known. Helena said that some people do it only because they are really friendly. When people do this, the salon manager says, “Make sure you approach him and ask if he wants coffee or tea, “because we can give it away for free. But, obviously, not everything is from the snack bar,” she said.

Helena explained, “Once I had this very young child who came and brought us little presents from Bath and Body Works, a store in the United States – he bought us mini hand sanitizers … It was the nicest thing.”

The flight attendant gave another very useful piece of advice: “You can come over and talk to us a little bit. Not much if the conversation doesn’t start, because I’ve had passengers sitting and talking forever. And then just ask. If you ask kindly and politely, rarely will any of the crews say no, “she said.” Airlines have their own rules and things about freebies, but it doesn’t hurt to ask, you never know. “Besides, I don’t know. But I think it would be difficult for a new crew member to say “yes” [improvement] because they are afraid of the consequences (again, it depends on the airline), but usually when you were in the airline some time, you know what is completely forbidden and what can be done. So it can help to find a crew member who is a little older. Do not turn to a flight attendant who is grumpy and stern in appearance, “she said. I think it’s important to ask the crew (when you’re alone with them, not in front of other passengers).”

Another flight attendant, Miguel Munoz, agreed: “To get better service, such as the best seat or to move to a seat above the wing where you have more legroom, the best trick is to just be nice. And ask for it. So when you arrive, say hello to the team, say good morning, ask how their day went, treat them like people, not like they are there to serve you. Which, by the way, is not true. They are not here to serve you, they are there for your safety. For example, if the captain asked us to move the passengers, and I had to choose two people who would sit on the wings, I would choose those who were kind to me,” Miguel admitted.