Storms and snowfalls will cover the country loved by Ukrainian tourists

A storm in Sardinia, the risk of floods in Venice and snowfalls in the Italian Alps – such weather surprises warned tourists admitted to the country, the national weather forecaster of Italy Il Meteo.

All these troubles will be brought by Cyclone Poppea, which will come from the North Atlantic, with colder air, as a result it will bring with it a “cyclonic vortex” that will form in the area of ​​the sea between Sardinia and Liguria. With the arrival of cold air in Italy, “a sharp drop in temperature, more noticeable in the northern regions” and possible snowfall in the alpine zone “to relatively low altitudes during this period” are expected.

Snowfall is expected in the Lombardy and Dolomites regions, “due to snow that may fall in Livigno, Madonna di Campiglio, Solda and Cortina d’Ampezzo,” forecasters said. The Italian Civil Defense Department has also issued an orange alert in the Veneto region, caused by heavy rains, landslides and the risk of floods. Six more regions have been issued a “yellow” weather warning – Friuli. Venice-Julia, Sicily and Calabria.

Weather improvement in Italy is promised by Friday. Although the cyclone will continue to circulate over Italy, creating “unreliable” conditions over the weekend.