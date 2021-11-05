HomeITALYStorms and snowfalls will cover the country loved by Ukrainian tourists
ITALYTourism

Storms and snowfalls will cover the country loved by Ukrainian tourists

Gleb Parfenenko
Улюблену українськими туристами країну накриють шторми та снігопади

A storm in Sardinia, the risk of floods in Venice and snowfalls in the Italian Alps – such weather surprises warned tourists admitted to the country, the national weather forecaster of Italy Il Meteo.

All these troubles will be brought by Cyclone Poppea, which will come from the North Atlantic, with colder air, as a result it will bring with it a “cyclonic vortex” that will form in the area of ​​the sea between Sardinia and Liguria. With the arrival of cold air in Italy, “a sharp drop in temperature, more noticeable in the northern regions” and possible snowfall in the alpine zone “to relatively low altitudes during this period” are expected.

Snowfall is expected in the Lombardy and Dolomites regions, “due to snow that may fall in Livigno, Madonna di Campiglio, Solda and Cortina d’Ampezzo,” forecasters said. The Italian Civil Defense Department has also issued an orange alert in the Veneto region, caused by heavy rains, landslides and the risk of floods. Six more regions have been issued a “yellow” weather warning – Friuli. Venice-Julia, Sicily and Calabria.

Weather improvement in Italy is promised by Friday. Although the cyclone will continue to circulate over Italy, creating “unreliable” conditions over the weekend.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanweatherJoe Bidenearthquakeplane

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International