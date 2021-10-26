Places are over: tourists have bought all the good hotels in Egypt

The quota in Egyptian hotels for Ukrainian and Russian tourists is practically chosen – during the “quarantine” vacation, tourists from Russia dismantled almost all the places in quality hotels in the country. This assessment was expressed by the executive director of the Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) Maya Lomidze. She said that the demand for tours to Egypt is “record”, despite the fact that the launch of charters is expected only after a long weekend.

“The biggest shortage of places is recorded in expensive hotels in Egypt. In addition, we see almost full load of available scheduled flights. And charters to Egypt will be launched only from November 9, – said Maya Lomidze.

She said that according to tour operators in early November, Egyptian hotels were loaded by more than 75%. At the same time, she stressed the initiative of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism to abolish quotas in hotels, but believes that this measure will not help close the shortage of places for the peak period.

The expert also noted that for the New Year holidays so far such excitement – and increased demand in general – has not yet been recorded. “Between 15% and 30% of seats in flight programs have been sold for the winter holidays,” Maya Lomidze said.