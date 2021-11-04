Hotels in Egypt warned when to expect a shortage of rooms and overbooking: places for all tourists are definitely not enough

In the last ten days of December, the number of tourists in Egypt will peak, as a result of hotels they may not be enough. This warning was voiced in an interview with Al-Watan by Atef Abdel Latif, a member of the South Sinai Tourism Investors Association.

“The highest influx of tourists to Egypt, according to current and future booking figures, will be during the Christmas and New Year holidays, especially in the period from the second half of December to the first week of January 2022. This is due to the fact that many countries that export tourists to Egypt, began to book Egyptian hotels during this period,” – said the expert. However, the expert stressed a major problem that the tourism sector will urgently need to work on: the likelihood that the demand for visiting Egypt will exceed the number of hotels available to tourists during this period.

There are dozens of hotels that are still closed, and they have been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. These are the most popular provinces of the Red Sea and South Sinai, “said the expert. According to him, many hotels could not make money during the pandemic, so they closed, and now they can not bear the cost of maintenance and restructuring, ie they technically can not restart. He called on the Ministry of Tourism to “review the positions of these hotels and start looking for solutions to get back to work.” In particular, it is planned to do so “through communication with the Central Bank and national banks” to provide hotels with financing at reasonable interest rates, taking into account the conditions in which the tourism sector has been for the past two years.

In addition, according to the expert, will have to solve related problems. In particular, the lack of land transport, ie. buses for transfers – they may not be enough to accommodate the expected number of tourists at the peak of demand. We will remind, it according to the expert will come in the last 10 days of December, 2021.

