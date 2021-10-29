Rules of entry into Egypt with children

The “children’s” question about entering Egypt was commented on by tour operators – it is primarily about children under 12 years old, registered in the parents’ passport.

The issue of entry is now relevant, when everyone has gathered for school and “coronavirus” vacations, and the information, as it turned out, is contradictory.

In general, the answer of tour operators comes down to the fact that it is still possible to import children registered in the parents’ passport. Except for those cases when a tourist has a new passport – for ten years with biometric data, then the child will have to issue his passport.

So far, tour operators have offered such information. As ATOR commented in the Annex Tour, the rules are as follows:

Consular fees for children registered in the parents’ passport are not charged.

Children under the age of 12 have the right to be registered in their parents’ passports.

A child registered in the passport of one of the parents must be affixed with a photograph of the child, regardless of his age, which must bear the stamp of the passport and visa service. The child’s details must be in strict typewritten text.

The absence of a photograph or print, as well as the handwriting of the registered child, is grounds for refusing to cross the border.

Children over the age of 12 must have their own passport.

Children under the age of 18 have the right to travel abroad only with their parents or by power of attorney.

Experts of the tour operator TEZ TOUR, referring to their representatives at the airports of Egyptian resorts, added that according to the requirements of border guards for entry of Ukrainians and Russians with children, if tourists under 12 are registered in the passport of one parent, entry problems there will be no children in Egypt. However, holders of biometric passports of a new type – ie a document for 10 years with an electronic medium on a plastic page, they need to pay attention in advance that this passport can only enter its owner. A separate passport will be required for the child.

In general, tour operators recommend that children obtain their old-style personal passport in advance. It may be needed in the future – for example, for a Schengen visa.