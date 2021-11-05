Hotels in Turkey fell by 40%, again extending the summer season

Turkish hotels are in high demand due to school holidays in Ukraine and Russia. The weather is also conducive, so the summer tourist season continues again. At the same time in November in Antalya, prices have already been reduced by hotels by 40%. Moreover, “winter” excursion destinations, such as Cappadocia, do not refuse discounts.

According to Kaan Kavaloglu, vice-president of the Mediterranean Association of Tourist Hoteliers and Operators (AKTOB), the season for incoming tourists, including Europeans, in Antalya lasted until the end of October. According to him, by October 31, the most popular Turkish resort received 8.6 million tourists, which already exceeded last year’s figures by 160%. The expert also said that demand is expected in November – not least, due to the fact that hotels have fallen in price by 40%.

As for sightseeing destinations, in Cappadocia in the last weekend of October there was a 100% occupancy of hotels – this is due to both the Turkish holidays in honor of Republic Day, and the entry demand. Nazif Demir, a spokesman for the executive board of the Association of Tourist Hotel Managers in the Central Anatolia Region in Nevsehir, said that although hotel prices had formally risen by a percentage point compared to October, hoteliers were also attracting tourists at discounts. up to 30%.