Night train network project will connect 200 cities in Europe, including Kiev and Lviv

The German Green Party has submitted a proposal for the return of night trains, creating a network of 40 branches across the continent.

Almost a year ago, in December 2020, a group of state-owned rail operators in Europe unveiled the Nightjet project, a night train network that connects 13 cities across the continent, in hopes of resurrecting a form of travel that had been forgotten during the low-cost boom of recent decades.

This proposal was not enough for the German Green Party, so they decided to go further and developed a project that would connect 200 cities in Europe.

Euro Night Sprinter Netzvision 2030+ includes the launch of 40 international lines that will allow travel from eastern cities such as St. Petersburg, Kiev or Istanbul to Glasgow, San Sebastian, Lisbon and Malaga.

Some of the largest European cities will become hubs for the night train network, such as Paris, Frankfurt, Munich and Brussels, noted Terry Reintke, vice president of the Green Group / EFA in the European Parliament.

More convenience for travelers on the night train

The idea is to make it easier for travelers to buy tickets by launching a single trading platform, in addition to reviving these trains, which experienced their golden age between the 1930s and 1970s.

Although it is possible to cross Europe from end to end by train today, it requires buying each ticket separately, which dramatically increases the cost of travel, which is why many travelers prefer to travel.

Night trains, another way to travel

Members of the Green Party remind that train travel (especially at night) is also a path to more successful social relationships than flying or traveling by car.

They also explain that the higher-end service of many high-speed trains can be included in the night service, making the journey even more enjoyable.

In addition, the use of rail transport has a significant positive impact on the sustainable development of travel: trains generate 0.4% of gas emissions, while cars account for 71.8%, aviation – 13.2% and marine transport – 14.1%.

These are just a few of the benefits highlighted by French start-up Midnight Trains, which has submitted a proposal to rehabilitate French night trains in high-end cabins that can travel from Paris to Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Berlin, Copenhagen, Rome, and Edinburgh.

Trans-European train is still on its way

Another project to promote train use is the Connecting Europe Express, which has been operating across the continent since September 2.

After leaving Lisbon and stopping in Madrid, the train has already passed Estonia and left Riga. The journey through 100 European cities will end on October 7 in Paris.