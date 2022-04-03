Kuleba: The massacre in Bucha was deliberately staged by the Russians

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote that the massacre in Bucha was deliberately staged by the Russians. “The goal of the Russians is to destroy as many Ukrainians as possible. We must stop them and drive them out,” the Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter.

He stressed that he demanded that the G7 countries immediately introduce new destructive sanctions against Russia. These include an embargo on Russian gas, oil and coal, the closure of all ports to Russian ships and goods, and the exclusion of all Russian banks from the SWIFT system.

Mass executions of civilians

Dmitry Kuleba added to the application photos of civilians from Buch, killed by Russian troops, a city near Kiev, liberated on Friday by Ukrainian troops. Ukrainian soldiers find dozens of bodies of civilians in towns near Kiev that the Russians have left, and traces point to mass executions.

The most shocking discoveries were made in Bucha near Kiev. Both the Ukrainian army and Western journalists present on the spot report that there are many burnt Russian tanks and bodies of civilians on the streets. Journalists report that at least 20 bodies of people with their hands tied are lying on the roads.