The United Nations has reported a 10% reduction in COVID-19 contamination worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths in the world has continued to decline over the past week. According to the WHO, the new number of approximately 3.3 million new infections and about 55,000 deaths decreased by 10 percent in both statistics, according to the Associated Press.

In her regular assessment published yesterday by the UN Health Agency, she noted that the greatest decline in morbidity is observed in the Middle East, the western Pacific and North and South America.

This is the first reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in two months.

The WHO said that all regions, except Europe, where the death toll was the same as in the previous week, and Africa, where there was an increase of about 5 percent, reported a decrease in deaths by more than 15 percent.

In Asia, the death toll has dropped by almost a quarter. The WHO has warned that as winter approaches in the northern hemisphere, there is likely to be a sharper increase in COVID-19 cases. In winter, the disease spreads more easily because people spend more time indoors. Restrictions on social distancing also apply in many countries with relatively high levels of vaccination.