HomeLifeStyleCoffee with milk, potatoes with meat and a salad of tomatoes and...
LifeStyleMedicine

Coffee with milk, potatoes with meat and a salad of tomatoes and cucumbers – dangerous combinations

Кава з молоком, м'ясо з картоплею, помідори і огірки - улюблені поєднання, які, однак, можуть бути дуже шкідливими для організму і викликати дискомфорт.

Gleb Parfenenko
Coffee with milk, potatoes with meat and tomatoes with cucumbers are dangerous combinations

“Many people do not tolerate meat with potatoes or pasta. And there are reasons for this: meat, a product that is digested in the stomach, requires hydrochloric acid, and potatoes – starchy carbohydrates, are broken down mainly in the intestine,” – said Russian nutritionist Dolomatina. This causes discomfort in the gastrointestinal tract. Some combinations of vegetables are also not recommended, for example, your favorite salad – a salad of tomatoes and cucumbers.

“Many also do not recommend combining tomatoes with cucumbers. But here everything is individual, and many like this salad. The main thing – do not overdo it,” – added Solomatina.

The nutritionist also advises not to drink a lot of coffee with milk due to the chemical composition of these products.

If you drink one cup, you are unlikely to feel discomfort. “However, if the drink is consumed in large quantities, coffee, like strong tea, will bind to milk proteins, which will complicate digestion,” – said Solomatina.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International