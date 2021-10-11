Coffee with milk, potatoes with meat and a salad of tomatoes and cucumbers – dangerous combinations

“Many people do not tolerate meat with potatoes or pasta. And there are reasons for this: meat, a product that is digested in the stomach, requires hydrochloric acid, and potatoes – starchy carbohydrates, are broken down mainly in the intestine,” – said Russian nutritionist Dolomatina. This causes discomfort in the gastrointestinal tract. Some combinations of vegetables are also not recommended, for example, your favorite salad – a salad of tomatoes and cucumbers.

“Many also do not recommend combining tomatoes with cucumbers. But here everything is individual, and many like this salad. The main thing – do not overdo it,” – added Solomatina.

The nutritionist also advises not to drink a lot of coffee with milk due to the chemical composition of these products.

If you drink one cup, you are unlikely to feel discomfort. “However, if the drink is consumed in large quantities, coffee, like strong tea, will bind to milk proteins, which will complicate digestion,” – said Solomatina.