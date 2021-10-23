The daughter of the late Paul Walker got married, He Diesel took her to the altar (Photo)

HomeLifeStyleThe daughter of the late Paul Walker got married, He Diesel took...
The daughter of the late Paul Walker got married, He Diesel took her to the altar

The daughter of the late Paul Walker got married, He Diesel took her to the altar

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married in the Dominican Republic in early October.

The model shared on social networks a few photos from a happy day. One of them depicts Vin Diesel as the man who escorted her to the altar.

 

With this gesture, the 22-year-old bride showed how deep the friendship between the two actors is, choosing Vin Diesel to accompany her to the altar, which is usually done by the bride’s father.

 

She often paid tribute to the memory of her father, who died in a car accident in November 2013, by publishing photos of the two of them.

 

