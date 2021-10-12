HomeCulturePaul McCartney: John Lennon is to blame for the collapse of the...
CultureLifeStyle

Paul McCartney: John Lennon is to blame for the collapse of the Beatles

Gleb Parfenenko
Paul McCartney: John Lennon is to blame for the collapse of the Beatles
Paul McCartney: John Lennon is to blame for the collapse of the Beatles

In a BBC broadcast on October 23, McCartney dismissed accusations that he was responsible for the Beatles’ breakup.

“I’m not the person to blame for the breakup. No, no, no. One day John came in and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles.’ “Isn’t that the reason for the breakup?” McCartney asked.

He regretted the break-up, saying that at the time the band was still creating “pretty good stuff”.

“It was my band, it was my passion, it was my life. That’s why I wanted to keep working,” he added.

Fans of the legendary rock band have long debated who is to blame for its collapse, many blaming McCartney.

He said Lennon’s desire to “be free” was the main driving force behind the rupture.

The Beatles disbanded in 1970, and Lennon was killed ten years later.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International