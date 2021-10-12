Paul McCartney: John Lennon is to blame for the collapse of the Beatles

In a BBC broadcast on October 23, McCartney dismissed accusations that he was responsible for the Beatles’ breakup.

“I’m not the person to blame for the breakup. No, no, no. One day John came in and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles.’ “Isn’t that the reason for the breakup?” McCartney asked.

He regretted the break-up, saying that at the time the band was still creating “pretty good stuff”.

“It was my band, it was my passion, it was my life. That’s why I wanted to keep working,” he added.

Fans of the legendary rock band have long debated who is to blame for its collapse, many blaming McCartney.

He said Lennon’s desire to “be free” was the main driving force behind the rupture.

The Beatles disbanded in 1970, and Lennon was killed ten years later.