The venue of Eurovision-2022 has become known

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Turin in 2022, the mayor of this large city in northern Italy, Chiara Appendino, who initiated the nomination, said on Friday.

“We won, Turin won! Welcome to Turin, for Eurovision-2022, “she wrote on Twitter.

“We are happy that Turin will host Eurovision – an international festival that will be loved by the general public in any country. Thanks to the great victory of the Maneskin group, the song contest returns to Italy in 31 years. This city has all the characteristics to host such a prestigious event, “said Carlo Fuortes, CEO of Italian state television Rai.

Milan, Bologna, Rimini and Pesaro also applied to host Eurovision together with Turin. According to Fuortes, it was difficult for Rai and the European Broadcasting Union to make a final decision, given the high level of applications submitted.

Eurovision will be held in Italy, as in 2021 the Italian band Maneskin won the competition in Rotterdam. The final competition will take place on May 14, 2022 at one of the largest arenas in Italy – PalaOlimpico.

