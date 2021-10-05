HomeLifeStyleThe first trailer of the prequel "Game of Thrones" has been released...
The first trailer of the prequel “Game of Thrones” has been released (Video)

Gleb Parfenenko
The first trailer of the prequel

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming fantasy series “Dragon House” was posted on the YouTube channel of the HBO Max platform. This will be a prequel to Game of Thrones.

“Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood. “House of the Dragon” will be released on HBO Max in 2022, “- said in a statement.

The teaser begins with the words of Matt Smith, who played Prince Targaryen. He hints that bloody battles for power and world domination will soon begin. The video also presents for the first time new characters representing the noble family in the Lannister family. They were played by Will Johnson, John Macmillan, Savannah Stein and Theo Nate.

The show will feature Emma D’Arcy (his wife Rainier), Paddy Considine (King Viserys), Olivia Cook (Queen Alicent Hightower), Rhys Ifans (her father Otto Hightower) and others.

Action in “Dragon House”, based on the book by George RR Martin’s “Flame and Blood” takes place 200 years before the events shown in “Game of Thrones”, and focuses on the rise and fall of the House of Targaryen. The first season will include ten series.

