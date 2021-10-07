81-year-old pop icon Tina Turner sells rights to her music to BMG

The exact amount of the deal is unknown, but according to BBC.com, industry sources indicate it will be close to $ 50 million. BMG also acquired the rights to the image of the star.

The contract with BMG stipulates that the artist transfers her share of the rights to record and publish her greatest hits and dozens of other songs over six decades of her career. The BMG contract does not affect the existing contract with Warner Music, which will continue to be the distributor of the star’s music. The agreement signed by both parties also contained provisions for transferring rights to the name, image and likeness of Turner to BMG.

They will take advantage of the popularity of the star.

Tina Turner, officially known as Anna Mae Bullock, is undoubtedly one of the artists who shaped the direction of pop music in the 80s. It is estimated that all of her albums have circulation of over 180 million, making her the rock artist with the most sales. records. And although in 2009 Tina announced her retirement, interest in her work did not diminish. This is a trend that BMG wants to take advantage of.

Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to attract new audiences, BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch told BBC.com. “We are honored to take over the management of Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests,” he added.

Music and image “in good hands”

Tina Turner’s deal will definitely give her a comfortable life and peace of mind, the artist believes that she put her work and image in the right hands.

“As with any artist, protecting my musical heritage is a personal matter,” Turner said in a statement. “I am convinced that thanks to BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands,” she said.

Tina Turner is not the first artist to take such a step lately. She followed in the footsteps of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Blondie, Shaqiri, and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac. The pandemic appears to have accelerated this trend, opening up opportunities for profit for both artists and distributors of their work.