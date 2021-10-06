HomeLifeStyleThe man first appeared in the image of a rabbit on the...
The man first appeared in the image of a rabbit on the cover of Playboy

Gleb Parfenenko
There is nothing sacred left in the world of erotic photography. What else awaits aesthetes who considered Plaboy entirely male entertainment. For the first time on the cover of the magazine in the form of a rabbit appears a man. Bretman Rock is a homosexual Filipino activist and influential man.

Bretman is known for his short videos and professional makeup tips. Rock was especially pleased with his appearance. He says it’s a big deal for the LGBT community and for “brown-skinned people.” “It’s surreal. And I’m so cute,” says Rock.

His photo was published on the cover of the digital version of Playboy, as the magazine itself stopped appearing on paper during the pandemic. However, later this month, the editorial board will publish all available photos and video content, as well as give an interview to Rock.

Playboy was founded in 1953. Last year, the influential Victoria Volkova became the first transgender woman to appear on the cover of Playboy Mexico.

