Czech President Milos Zeman is urgently hospitalized

Czech President Milos Zeman was hospitalized shortly after talks with Prime Minister Andriy Babis, who hopes to stay in power despite losing the parliamentary election, France Press reports.

Zeman, who has health problems, met with Babish this morning. Shortly after the meeting of the two leaders, it became clear that the president had to be taken to hospital. For this reason, the process of forming a new Czech government may be delayed, as the president plays an important role in it.

Zeman’s spokesman Jiri Ovcacek confirmed on Twitter that the president had been hospitalized.

“The President of the Republic, on the recommendation of his personal doctor Myroslav Zavorala, agreed to be hospitalized at the Central Military Hospital in Prague,” the spokesman said.