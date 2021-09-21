HomeBRAZILThe president of Brazil was forced to eat on the street due...
The president of Brazil was forced to eat on the street due to lack of vaccination

Gleb Parfenenko
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was barred from a New York restaurant due to a lack of vaccination against COVID-19. This was reported by Reuters.

The President arrived in the United States to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. It is not necessary to confirm vaccination to gain access to the organization’s building, but in New York, it is forbidden to visit catering establishments without an immunization certificate.

Earlier, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called on world leaders who come to the city to be vaccinated before the visit. The same statement was made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The seventy-sixth session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on 14 September. The main event of the session – High Level Week – will take place from 21 to 27 September.

