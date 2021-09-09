The former president of Afghanistan apologized to his people

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, 72, who fled the country and took refuge in the UAE after the Taliban seized control of the Islamic republic, apologized to his people.

The ex-president stressed that leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision in his life, but he believed that this was the only way to avoid a repetition of the situation in which the city was during the civil war of the 1990s.

Ghani noted that he had no intention of abandoning his people, but he had no other choice.

The ex-president also denied accusations that he fled to the UAE, allegedly taking with him about $ 169 million.

He stressed that he has devoted 20 years to helping Afghanistan become “a democratic, prosperous and sovereign state.”

The ex-head of the Afghan state expressed deep regret that his rule ended in a tragedy similar to the previous ones.

Ghani, harshly criticized by Afghan politicians for leaving the country on August 15, said he would soon reveal “the reasons that prompted him to leave.”

Earlier, on August 18, Ghani, in a video message posted on Facebook, confirmed that he was in the UAE with his family.

“I had to leave the country to avoid bloodshed. I am in the UAE to prevent tragedy. I hold consultations to return to my work for the sake of justice for Afghans and achieving true Islamic and national values ​​for the people of Afghanistan,” Ghani said.