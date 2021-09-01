HomeESTONIAA new president of Estonia has been elected
A new president of Estonia has been elected

Gleb Parfenenko
A new president of Estonia has been elected
In the second round, the Estonian parliament elected the director of the country’s national museum as president, Phrasa Press reports.

Alar Karis, 53, is a biologist by education, a professor at the University of Tartu, studied in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, but was also a national auditor from 2013 to 2018.

He was the only candidate nominated by the ruling coalition.

He needed at least 68 votes – two-thirds of the majority in the 101-seat parliament.

Yesterday in the first round of voting Karis was supported by 63 deputies, today – 72.

In his speech in parliament, he vowed to be a “good partner of all factions and political forces” as long as he is president, which in Estonia is mainly a ceremonial situation.

His term begins on October 11, when he will replace the first woman head of state, Kersti Kalulaid.

