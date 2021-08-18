The whereabouts of the fugitive Afghan president have been established

HomeAFGHANISTANThe whereabouts of the fugitive Afghan president have been established
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Afghan television Kabul News reported, citing TASS.

On Sunday night, a few hours before the Taliban entered Kabul without a fight, Ghana left the country.

Earlier, the same TV company claimed that he went first to Tajikistan and then to Oman. And according to the daily newspaper Hasht, Ghani flew to Oman from Uzbekistan. There is no official information about the whereabouts of the President of Afghanistan. He himself wrote on Facebook that he decided to retire to prevent bloodshed.

Members of the Kabul Peaceful Transfer Council allegedly offered Ghana to hand over its powers, but he refused.

According to Bloomberg in the Qatari capital, Doha, talks on handing over power to the Taliban began weeks before the fall of Kabul. So some members of the previous Afghan government may join the new governing structures. However, due to Ghana’s escape, this scheme lost its meaning.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the movement was consulting on Afghanistan’s new political system, including the head of the National Reconciliation Council.

