The President of the Czech Republic said that he was being intercepted by special services

Czech President Milos Zeman has accused the country’s intelligence services of tapping telephone conversations.

Zeman also claims that people from his immediate environment were listening. “When I talk on the phone with these employees, they also listen to me,” 76-year-old Zeman was quoted as saying by Blysk.

According to the President of the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andriy Babiš promised him that wiretapping would stop, but it continued. Zeman learned about wiretapping from a BIS source. The BTA notes that this service requires court permission to listen in on telephone conversations.

The BIS will not comment on the president’s allegations, a spokesman said.

Earlier, it was reported that close contacts between the adviser to the President of the Czech Republic and Russia. Relations between the Czech Republic and the Russian Federation are strained. During his trips to Moscow, the man met with the management of the Rosatom State Corporation.

Prague accuses Russian agents of bombings at a Czech weapons depot in 2014 that killed two people. The Kremlin denies the allegations. Each of the two countries sent diplomats to the other in connection with this case, reminds BTA.

Source: BTA