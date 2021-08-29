HomeCHILEVery cold for Chile! It's snowing in the Atacama Desert
CHILE

Very cold for Chile! It’s snowing in the Atacama Desert

Gleb Parfenenko
Very cold for Chile! It's snowing in the Atacama Desert

The Atacama Desert in Chile, as dangerous as the driest hot desert in the world, has recently witnessed a rare phenomenon – snowfall.

Residents of San Pedro de Atacama said that the snow on the weekend was the heaviest in 30 years for the city in the desert, which is 750 miles north of the capital Santiago, according to Sky News.

Meanwhile, local authorities said they were concerned that the snow and rain that fell over the weekend could cause rivers to overflow.

The National Tourism Bureau added that the road to the city was temporarily blocked due to unusual weather.

Although officials expected heavy rains in the area, they did not order an evacuation.

At night the temperature can drop to -25 ° C in the Ollag area, and during the day it can reach 25-30 ° C in the shade.

The climate is so arid that even the mountains, which reach 6800 meters, are completely devoid of glaciers.

The desert is also known as the location of the world’s largest telescope – the Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Atacama Massif (ALMA).

Source: AFP

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International