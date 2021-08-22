HomeAFGHANISTANPanic and chaos: Thousands of Afghans await evacuation from Kabul
Panic and chaos: Thousands of Afghans await evacuation from Kabul

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Panic and chaos reign in Afghanistan as the Taliban comes to power.

Thousands of Afghans have gathered near the walls of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, refusing to leave the area of ​​the air harbor.

Afghans, including the elderly, women and children, have been waiting for 5 days at the entrances to the airport, hoping to leave the country.

They pass through a concrete and barbed wire fence only with a passport and a special permit. In this situation, children suffer the most.

One of the Afghans waiting at the gate said people had no food or drinking water.

He said thousands of Afghans were awaiting evacuation. People do not care which country to go to, the main thing is to leave Kabul, he stressed.

