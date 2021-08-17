ГлавнаяLifeStyleРоберт Де Ниро, 78 лет: от крупнейшего психопата к харизматичного злодея (ФОТО)
LifeStyleФото. Видео

Роберт Де Ниро, 78 лет: от крупнейшего психопата к харизматичного злодея (ФОТО)

Евгений Подольский
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Actor Robert DeNiro attends Nobu Hotel Miami Beach launch VIP cocktail at Nobu Next Door on November 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Miami Beach)

«Одна из лучших особенностей актерской профессии — это то, что она позволяет вам жить жизнью других людей, не платя за это цену», — говорит великий Роберт Де Ниро. Он может сыграть самого психопата, и быть тем, кто проиграл — значит быть харизматичным злодеем. Роберт Де Ниро строит свои сложные образы, которые остаются в золотые страницы кино. Роберт Энтони Де Ниро родился в Манхэттене, Нью-Йорк, 17 августа 1943 его отец и его мать художники итальянского происхождения, разошлись, когда ему было 2 Де Ниро дебютировал в кино в 1968 году, когда он снялся в фильме Брайана де Пальмы « Приветствие ».

Затем он играл маленькие и незначительные роли во многих фильмах до 1973 года, когда он получил признание критиков за роль в фильме «Медленно бей в барабан».

Его долгосрочное сотрудничество с Мартином Скорсезе началось в том же году, когда он снялся в своем фильме «Коварные улицы» с Харви Кейтелем. Другие феноменальные фильмы Скорсезе, в которых он снялся, — «Таксист», «Злой бык», «Король комедии», «Хорошие парни», «Мыс страха», «Нью-Йорк», «Нью-Йорк» и «Казино».

Он получил Оскар за лучшую мужскую роль за роль в «Бешеном быку» и премию Оскар за лучшую мужскую роль второго плана за «Крестный отец 2».

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Реклама -
Помощь проекту
- Реклама -

Актуально про...

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Похожие новости

Dip.org.ua - это не просто туристический портал Украины - это ваш надежный проводник и помощник в путешествиях по туристическим местам всего мира. Здесь собрана все актуальные новости и информация для тех, кто только планирует путешествие или уже отдыхает.

Необычные музеи и достопримечательности, живописные страны и лучшие туры

Наш сайт о туризме поможет вам легко сориентироваться в океане туристических новостей и интересных событий в самых популярных туристических местах мира. Рекомендуем интересные музеи мира, публикуем обзоры стран, городов, достопримечательностей и курортов.

Выбор редактора

Последние новости

Популярные темы

COVID-19коронавирусЕвропавакцинацияпогодавакцинапожарПравила въездаземлетрясениеОлимпийские игры

© DIP. Все материалы на данном веб-сайте размещаются на условиях лицензии Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International