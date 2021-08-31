HomeUSAZelensky and the head of NASA discussed joint projects of Ukraine and...
Zelensky and the head of NASA discussed joint projects of Ukraine and the United States in the field of space

Gleb Parfenenko
Zelensky and the head of NASA discussed joint projects of Ukraine and the United States in the field of space

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Bill Nelson accepted the invitation to visit Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a working visit to the United States, discussed joint space projects with the head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Bill Nelson. The office of the head of the Ukrainian state reported about it on Tuesday.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with NASA President Bill Nelson. The parties discussed the prospects of participation of Ukrainian enterprises in the Antares project, the Artemis lunar development program, as well as projects that Ukraine may join, the statement said.

Zelensky noted that Kyiv is interested in reviving scientific and technical potential and considers cooperation with NASA as an important component of the development of the domestic space industry. “Ukraine must become a space state again. Exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes is an important component of the partnership between Ukraine and the United States, “the Ukrainian leader stressed.

The head of NASA accepted the President’s invitation to visit Ukraine.

