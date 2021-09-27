HomeUSAThe US Congress demands the impeachment of Joe Biden
The US Congress demands the impeachment of Joe Biden

Gleb Parfenenko
The US Congress demands the impeachment of Joe Biden

House of Representatives member Lauren Bobert, a Republican from Colorado, has introduced a resolution on the impeachment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to The Washington Times, citing the Focus news agency. The argument is the failed withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which forced the US military to throw billions of dollars in weapons to the Taliban.

The proposal was supported by other conservative Republican congressmen Andy Biggs, Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Louis Homert and Jody Hayes. Norman also supports the initiative to impeach Kamala Harris, the article said.

“The Biden regime is not being held accountable,” says Bobert. “There were no resignations, no indictments, no investigations, no oversight by Congress, no angry reaction from the mainstream media, no apologies, so I am in favor of bringing Biden and Harris to justice and introducing impeachment bills to aid America’s enemies and conspiracy with the Taliban, “Bobert explained.

In turn, another member of the Republican Party, Jody Hayes, in her statement on Friday recalled 13 American soldiers who died in the August 26 terrorist attack at Kabul airport during a chaotic evacuation. She stressed that Biden “unfortunately neglected his most basic responsibilities as president.”

“Afghanistan is ready to become a terrorist superpower that will threaten the region, the world and our homeland, America, for many years to come. And the blame for this lies entirely with President Biden,” Hayes said.

In the past two months, Republicans in the US House of Representatives have introduced at least three resolutions on the impeachment of White House officials. However, these efforts have little chance of success, as the House of Representatives is controlled by Democrats, reminds The Washington Times.

