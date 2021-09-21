The United States has taken drastic measures against the homeless

HomeUSAThe United States has taken drastic measures against the homeless
Gleb Parfenenko
According to Bloomberg, the administration of President Joe Biden has decided to radically overcome the progressive housing crisis after the launch of the House America program, which will finance housing for the needy and save the country from the homeless.

As part of the state project, the authorities of all US cities must publicly present plans to reduce the number of homeless people. The government plans to allocate funds for the provision of permanent housing to those who do not have it, and for the construction of affordable housing for citizens who are on the brink of poverty.

City councils and federal states will spend billions of dollars to rebuild the US economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the amount allocated to combat the housing crisis will be a record.

Most homeless people in the United States live in coastal cities such as Auckland and Los Angeles, where the poor have virtually no housing. According to experts, House America needs to shed light on the housing disaster and force the local administration to deal with it, as well as take this into account when planning costs.

Some American cities still prefer questionable ways to get rid of the homeless. In late August, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garsetti banned the homeless from living near schools, parks and busy roads. The House America program urges city officials to focus on finding long-term solutions.

Project assistance
