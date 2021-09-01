Afghanistan, return of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation in the United States. Joe Biden’s Black August

“It was a black August for US President Joe Biden,” wrote a commentator for the Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Wednesday, referring not only to the situation in Afghanistan, but also to the recurrence of the COVID-19 epidemic and inflation in the United States. However, according to the journalist, Biden can overcome the current crisis.

– The catastrophic departure from Kabul, the massacre of Marines, Americans are again exposed to Islamic State terrorism – this is a picture of a retreating America, unable to defend itself and its allies, – said the author, adding that supporters of this image of the former US president and Donald Trump even demands the impeachment of the current head of state.

He admits that things are going in the wrong direction, which is also confirmed by the decline in Biden’s support in the polls and criticism from many members of his Democratic Party. They want a parliamentary inquiry into Afghanistan that “would leave this political wound open.”

– But this is no reason to talk about the end of the presidency, even if this black August significantly changed the fate of the leader, who seemed lucky, – said the Italian journalist.

Pointing out that the “problems are great”, he also said: “Biden has always been aware of his fragility and still has a certain advantage over his predecessors.” The commentator notes that no one criticizes the old politician, “who speaks as the father of the family, closer to the workers than to the technological elite, which is hated by the provincial America that elected Trump.”

“Biden can withstand the storm and take the helm again because the Democrats have no other cards, and (US Vice President) Kamala Harris has not yet flashed,” said the columnist. The condition, in his opinion, is that the withdrawal from Afghanistan does not lead to a spiral of attacks on American facilities.