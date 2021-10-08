A group of experts from the United States revealed the identity of the serial killer of the Zodiac (Photo)

According to investigators, the Zodiac is a man named Gary Francis Post, an artist, a former member of the US Air Force.

A group of independent investigators from the United States said they had uncovered the identity of Zodiac, a serial killer who operated in California in the 1960s. This was reported by Fox News.

The Case Breakers expert group, which specializes in investigating unsolved crimes, includes more than 40 former investigators and journalists. According to them, the Zodiac is a man named Gary Francis Post, an artist, a former member of the US Air Force. He died in 2018.

According to The Case Breakers, some details indicate that this particular person was a Zodiac. In particular, the photo of the Post shows scars on the forehead – the same as in the sketch of the Zodiac. In addition, in one of the encrypted messages of the serial killer, which he sent to the police and newspapers, were “hidden” letters of the full name of the Post. “To uncover these encryptions, you need to know Gary’s full name,” said Jen Buchholz, a former counterintelligence officer in the group of enthusiastic investigators.

The members of this association also claim that six people became victims of Gary Post. However, US law enforcement could only link the Zodiac to five deaths (the maniac himself claimed to have killed 37 people). The sixth alleged victim is 18-year-old Cherry Joe Bates. She was killed in 1966, and a year later the authorities received a handwritten letter from which the investigation concluded that the killer could be the Zodiac. In 2016, investigators received another letter, this time printed. Its author admitted that he sent the previous message as a joke and was not a serial killer. After that, the girl’s death was no longer associated with the Zodiac; her murder remains unsolved.

According to The Case Breakers, the connection between Lent and Bates’ murder is indicated, first, by the fact that the alleged killer underwent a medical examination at a hospital near the girl’s death site. Second, a paint-stained watch was found at the crime scene, and Post worked as a painter. Third, the shoe print at the crime scene is reminiscent of those left by the Zodiac during previous murders.

The zodiac is the pseudonym of a serial killer, whose identity has not yet been officially established. Its victims were at least five people in California between 1968 and 1969. During the attacks, the Zodiac used cold steel and firearms. The killer is known for the cryptograms he sent to local newspapers, claiming that the encrypted messages contained information about him.

In 2007, the film “Zodiac” directed by David Fincher was released, dedicated to this cause.