HomeINDIAAn Indian killed his wife with a cobra
INDIA

An Indian killed his wife with a cobra

Gleb Parfenenko
An Indian killed his wife with a cobra

Indian authorities have convicted a man of killing his own wife with a cobra bite. Suraj Kumar was arrested last year after his wife Ranku died of snake venom.

The investigation proved that Suraj let the cobra into his wife’s bed when she slept at night, reports the BBC. A 25-year-old woman was found dead this morning by her family. They suspected that the man was seeking their dowry. Just a week before, Uttra had been bitten by another snake, but managed to recover.

According to police, the investigation showed that the man was behind the two snake attacks. Another man who helped him get reptiles was also arrested. He later became a witness in the case and helped investigators put together the mystery of the murder.

The indictment demanded the death sentence for Suraj Kumar. Instead, the judge in the case sentenced the confessed murderer to double life imprisonment, which must pay the victim’s relatives about $ 6,500.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International