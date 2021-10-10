A visitor to the Apple Store in New York killed a security guard who demanded to wear a mask

HomeUSAA visitor to the Apple Store in New York killed a security...
Gleb Parfenenko
An unknown person stabbed an App Store security guard in New York. According to the local TV channel ABC, citing police, the cause of the attack was a dispute over wearing a protective mask in the store.

According to the TV channel, the incident occurred on Friday evening local time. According to preliminary data, the security guard of the store at the entrance informed the suspect about the need to wear a protective mask and was refused. After a series of verbal altercations, police said that the man who entered took out a “sharp object” and hit the guard several times. The victim was taken to the nearest hospital.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

In New York, from September 13, there is a requirement to present a certificate of vaccination when visiting restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues and public places where mass events are held. Shops and malls are allowed to enter without presenting a certificate, and security guards make sure that visitors enter in a protective mask. Employees of the New York City Department of Transportation follow a similar policy, checking the presence of masks in subway passengers, buses and trains.

