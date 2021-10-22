HomeLifeStyleFamous Swedish rapper Einar was shot dead in Stockholm, he was 19...
Famous Swedish rapper Einar was shot dead in Stockholm, he was 19 years old

Gleb Parfenenko
Famous Swedish rapper Einar was shot dead in Stockholm, he was 19 years old

One of Sweden’s most popular rappers was shot dead in Stockholm late Thursday, sparking outrage over gang-related violence in the Nordic country in recent years.

Einar, 19, whose real name was Niels Gronberg, was killed in the elite Stockholm suburb of Hammarby-Sostad, and so far there have been no arrests. During a previous incident last year, Einar was abducted and attacked by rival rappers.

“Young life has died out, and I understand that it has meant a lot to many young people. It’s tragic,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told TT, Sweden’s national news agency.

Gronberg, who made his debut at the age of 16, released four albums, had tens of millions of broadcasts on music platforms and received several Swedish Grammys and other awards.

Famous Swedish rapper Einar was shot dead in Stockholm, he was 19 years old

Last year, he was abducted and beaten by rival rappers linked to the Stockholm criminal group. Several people, including Yassin Bean, another of Sweden’s most successful rappers, have been jailed for kidnapping.

Johan Forsell, a spokesman for the law and order of the main opposition moderate party, said it was time to end gang violence in Sweden.

“The limits of what can be accepted in a civilized country have been crossed for a long time,” he wrote on Twitter. “We need action, not words, to change the situation and bring order to Sweden.”

Sweden has suffered from gangster violence for years and has gone from one of the lowest rates of gun crime in Europe to one of the highest in two decades.

