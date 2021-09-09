HomeGREAT BRITAINIn England, a man with a knife broke into a gas station...
GREAT BRITAIN

In England, a man with a knife broke into a gas station and took hostages

Gleb Parfenenko
In England, a man with a knife broke into a gas station and took hostages

An unidentified man attacked the store staff at a gas station in Bristol with a knife, injuring at least one person. This was reported by local police.

“The man with the knife is in the store at the gas station,” law enforcement wrote on Twitter. One person “left the scene and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The man took hostage the employees of the gas station.

Armed law enforcement officers and negotiators are currently on the scene trying to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. Meanwhile, police urged the population to avoid the area.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle Eastfirevaccinepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International