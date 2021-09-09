In England, a man with a knife broke into a gas station and took hostages

An unidentified man attacked the store staff at a gas station in Bristol with a knife, injuring at least one person. This was reported by local police.

“The man with the knife is in the store at the gas station,” law enforcement wrote on Twitter. One person “left the scene and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The man took hostage the employees of the gas station.

Armed law enforcement officers and negotiators are currently on the scene trying to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. Meanwhile, police urged the population to avoid the area.