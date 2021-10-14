HomeNORWAYFive people were killed in a man's attack with a bow in...
Five people were killed in a man’s attack with a bow in Norway

Five people were killed in a bow attack in Norway. A man armed with a bow and arrow opened indiscriminate shooting in the streets of Kongsberg. According to the local TV channel NRK, there is a wounded policeman.

“At least five people were killed. Several people were injured, including one civilian police officer, “NRK reports.

Police detained a man in downtown Kongsberg. Police do not rule out a version of the attack. At the moment, investigators believe that the suspect acted alone. City residents were urged to stay at home.

